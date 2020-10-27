Oak Ridge postpones Children’s Halloween Party due to weather

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge announced on Tuesday that the 38th annual Children’s Halloween Party has been rescheduled to Friday, October 30 due to concern about rain expected in the area.

The event, Halloween Hollow, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to this change, the Día de los Muertos Celebration is also postponed. It will be held Monday, November 2. For more information contact Eddie Chaves (865-425-3450).

The city says that the drive-thru will begin at the Oak Ridge Civic Center west side parking area and will end at the Oak Ridge Public Library east side parking area.

What to expect:

Participants will be able to enjoy Halloween scenes, pick up pre-ordered t-shirts, and children 4 years old to 4th grade can expect to get some sweet treats.

Employees and volunteers will be sanitizing frequently, and are asked to wear masks/face coverings when approaching cars and at times when social distancing isn’t possible.

If you plan on attending, you will need to register at Eventbrite.com or by visiting bit.ly/HalloweenOakRidge2020.

Traffic

To ensure a smooth event, there will be lane closures and traffic shifts along Oak Ridge Turnpike:

Oak Ridge Turnpike will have the right eastbound lane closed to through traffic; traffic in right eastbound lane will be directed into the Oak Ridge Civic Center parking area to join in on the children’s party

The westbound left turning lane will be closed and there will be no left turns into the Civic Center

The left eastbound lane on Oak Ridge Turnpike heading towards Clinton will be open to through traffic; westbound travel lanes heading away from Clinton will be open

The Civic Center pool, which is closed on Thursdays, will now be open on Thursday and closed on Friday. For more information, contact Cameron Taylor with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

