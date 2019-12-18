Oak Ridge Schools, former football coach reach agreement in wrongful termination suit

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Schools have reached a settlement with a former Oak Ridge High School football coach in a wrongful termination suit.

Attorneys for Don Colquitt announced Wednesday that the assistant coach reached an undisclosed agreement. The former assistant coach and teacher’s aide for special needs students was suspended and ultimately terminated in 2014 for “inappropriate contact with a student.”

Colquitt filed suit against the board in Anderson County court. Sitting in interchange, Roane County Circuit Court Judge Mike Pemberton sided with the former coach. Pemberton said the board, “did not follow or even attempt to follow” its own policies and procedures in the firing, according to Colquitt’s attorneys.

“I am happy that we were able to resolve the case,” attorney Bruce Fox said. “Don certainly wanted to just get this behind him and move forward with his life. His hope is that he can get back to working with and mentoring kids in Oak Ridge the way he has done for most of his life.

“My hope is that the school board has learned it cannot drag a person through the mud for no reason and expect no consequences.”