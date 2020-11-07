Ober Gatlinburg starts to make snow ahead of holiday season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you needing another sign that Christmas and the winter holidays are on the way?

Here it is, Ober Gatlinburg has started making snow.

Ober’s ski and snowboard season doesn’t start until early to mid-December, but the annual Back in Blue Rail Jam kicks off Friday, Nov. 20.

