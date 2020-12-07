Ober Gatlinburg welcomes people in for first weekend of slopes opening

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is inviting everyone out to hit the slopes this weekend, and in the months to come.

A spokesperson with Ober tells us you don’t need experience to have fun, plus they’ve got you covered from winter gear rentals to instructors.

It was also a busy opening weekend for the slopes at Ober, which got the green light on Dec. 4.

Ober Gatlinburg, along with many other businesses, have coronavirus rules in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are required in all indoor areas, as well as the ticketing and rental areas.

Everyone is also asked to physically-distance while waiting in line.

As for the ski lifts, you need to wear a face covering while in line, and you are encouraged to ride only with the people in your group.

If you weren’t able to make it out this weekend, Ober’s website says the ski season runs through mid-March.

