GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ski lovers, families, and people across the country gathered at Ober Mountain today to get in their last ski trip of 2023, and while they come from different backgrounds and places, their new year’s resolutions aren’t so different.

When asked, many people visiting the mountain today had the same answers, all focusing on spending time together, and making personal improvements to their lives.

“My New year’s resolution is to have more fun, and I think I work too much! So, we’re going to have more fun with the family,” said Jasmine Habersham.

“My new-years resolution is spending more time with my kids,” said Paige Finesilver.

“I’m going to have more family quality time, eat healthier, go to the gym a little bit more and hit the slopes as much as I can,” said William Swaggerty.

“You know just be the best Mom I can be,” said Katrina Rina.

Their goals spread from spending family time together, eating better, or figuring out a way to make more money in 2024. However, some visitors had more personal resolutions.

“My new year’s resolution is to be a better person and try to better myself with more knowledge and read more books,” said Triston Dunn.

“My New Years resolution is to face my fears,” said the young visitor Santiago Hernadez.

“I want to be able to do a backflip on the slope and get a closer relationship with Jesus,” said Visitor Logan Murphy.



“You know just building a better community, better bonds,” Said Alvin Gonzalez.

While New Years resolutions may seem abundant, one study found that 55% of Americans think it may be time to get rid of having New Year’s resolutions, because after all, half their study admitted to giving up those resolutions anyway. But the people of Ober Mountain want to reassure those who haven’t thought of any New Year’s resolutions just yet.

“Just do better than we did last year, that’s the main goal, even if it’s a little bit, being persistent is the key,” said Gonzalez.