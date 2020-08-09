Obituary for Joe Clayton released on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday, the obituary for Joe Clayton was released; the Clayton family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and the Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville, per Dignity Memorial.

“Survivors include Richard Joseph Clayton and wife Victoria, Mark Eads Clayton and wife Ashley, Deborah JoAnne Justus and husband Randy, grandchildren Jessica Clayton, Christina Clayton Sullivan and husband Josh and Britney Justus. He is also survived by his brother James L. Clayton and wife Michell, as well as nieces, nephews and many other family members.” Dignity Memorial

The Clayton family will be receiving friends on August 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial.

“Due to COVID-19 the graveside service will be private for family and extended family, there will be a public Celebration of Life held at a later date. There will be a full obituary in the Monday Knoxville News Sentinel.” Dignity Memorial

