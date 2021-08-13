Officer identified in Friday morning’s fatal crash on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department has released the identity of the officer involved in Friday morning’s fatal crash on Kingston Pike.

The officer, Cody Klingmann, suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital on Friday morning. Klingmann has been with KPD since April 2020. At this time, due to department policy, Klingmann has been placed on administrative leave.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the events of the crash, and once completed, will submit the case to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review to see if there were any violations of department policy or procedure.

KPD will not be offering any further comment until the investigations are complete.