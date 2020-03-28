Officer-involved shooting in Gray leaves one man dead, per Ky. State Police

Closings
GRAY, Ky. (WATE) – An officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead after a man allegedly pointed a rifle at troopers around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the Gray community of Knox County.

Kentucky State Police reports that initially, a Knox County Deputy responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Owens Hollow Road in Gray, Ky.

While searching for the vehicle, a man fired multiple shots from a residence. Troopers with KSP then assisted the deputy in finding the suspect.

After approaching the residence, 49-year-old Thomas Owens came out of the house armed with a rifle.

Owens did not comply with troopers’ verbal commands, and he proceeded to point the rifle at the troopers; that’s when shots were fired and Owens was fatally struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

