Officer-involved shooting leaving one man dead in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bradley County.

Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responding to the 2800 block of McDaris Circle SE just after midnight on Saturday to a report of an unwanted armed subject.

The incident escalating to a stabbing, and as deputies arrived they attempted to subdue the suspect by deploying a taser. After the taser was unsuccessful, a deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect, 57-year-old Manuel Charles Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the TBI, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

