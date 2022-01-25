DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead following a welfare check that turned violent Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident began around 11:00 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to perform a welfare check on a man at a residence in the 1400 block of David Swann Drive in Dandridge.

A release from the TBI said that the man was not cooperative with officers and refused to come outside. It went on to share that ​the man eventually came outside and got into a vehicle. However, as he was leaving, he stopped the vehicle, got out of the car, and for reasons still under investigation by the TBI, got into an altercation with an officer.

This altercation led to a Jefferson County deputy and an officer with the White Pine Police Department firing shots, striking the individual. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. TBI said that no officers were injured during the incident.

This incident is being investigated by the TBI to find out the events leading up to the shooting. As the investigation continues, TBI’s findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.