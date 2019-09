KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Dispatch confirming that officers are responding to a shooting on the 1500 block of Ault Rd.

According to an officer on the scene, no one was hit during the shooting, there was however a vehicle that was hit.

There is one juvenile suspect in custody per KPD.

Dispatch saying the call came in around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

We will update you as we learn more.