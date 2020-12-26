Official: T-Mobile service impacted in parts of Knoxville following explosion in Nashville

In this Feb. 14, 2018, photo, the logo for T-Mobile appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it’s working to fix a widespread network issue. The company’s president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, at around 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the “voice and data issue” soon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — T-Mobile is reporting service interruptions following an explosion that happened Friday in Nashville.

Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray made that announcement on Twitter Friday evening, citing some customers in Knoxville are impacted.

“Due to this morning’s unfortunate explosion in Nashville, we are seeing some service issues in certain areas of Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham & Atlanta. We’re working diligently w/ our partner on restoration. We apologize for any inconvenience. Updates to follow.”

Due to this morning’s unfortunate explosion in Nashville, we are seeing some service issues in certain areas of Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham & Atlanta. We're working diligently w/ our partner on restoration. We apologize for any inconvenience. Updates to follow. — Neville (@NevilleRay) December 26, 2020

AT&T also announced on Friday service interruptions due to the explosion in downtown Nashville.

RELATED STORY: AT&T: Service for Knoxville & surrounding areas may be affected by damage to facilities in Nashville after explosion