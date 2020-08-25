Officials cut ribbon for new UT Tower, replacing TVA East Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority East Tower is no more, as officials cut the ribbon on what is now UT Tower on Tuesday.

Knox County is leasing the space and moving Knox County Schools’ administrative offices there. The facility will also house the University of Tennessee system offices.

It was a move championed by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“This project is a win for everyone involved.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

The project started all the way back in 2015 by Jacobs’ predecessor as Knox County Mayor, Tim Burchett.

Latest Stories