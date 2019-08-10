Officials: Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight

(WRIC/ABC) — Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight at a federal lockup, officials say.

Three law enforcement officials told ABC News that Epstein died by suicide in his Lower Manhattan jail cell Saturday morning. Epstein reportedly hung himself.

A couple of weeks ago Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell with marks on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted, sources told ABC News.

He had been on suicide watch since the July 23 incident.

Epstein, 66, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.