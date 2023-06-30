KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department on Friday formally departed the building that has housed their law enforcement operations since 1967.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and department officials held a ceremony on Friday officially closing the doors on the Safety Building on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The KPD Honor Guard lowered the American flag for the final time and raised it at the new Public Safety Complex at the former site of St. Mary’s Hospital.

The old Safety Building once contained the police department, Chief of the Knoxville Fire Department, Director of Public Safety, and Knoxville Municipal Court. It even contained a city jail until 1990.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon (right), stands next to Police Chief Paul Noel and other police officers during a closing ceremony of the old Safety Building on June 30, 2023

KPD Honor Guard lowers the flag at the old Safety Building for the final time on June 30, 2023

KPD Honor Guard lowers the flag at the old Safety Building for the final time on June 30, 2023

KPD Honor Guard lowers the flag at the old Safety Building for the final time on June 30, 2023

KPD Honor Guard raises the flag at the new Public Safety Complex for the final time on June 30, 2023

After nearly three years of demolition and construction, city personnel began moving into the new $70 million Public Safety Complex in early February. It will house the police and fire departments, E911 backup system, City Court operations, and Pension System offices.

According to the city, the old headquarters will be demolished and replaced by a, “$100 million state-of-the-art world-class educational science and discovery center, the Knoxville Science Museum.” The museum will be built and operated by the Clayton Family Foundation.