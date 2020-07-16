Old South High School transformed into living facility for the elderly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A piece of city history that has stood empty for years is reopening as a space that the community can use once again.

The former South High School building has been transformed into an elderly living facility. Its doors were opened Thursday.

The building had been sitting empty since 1991. The historic landmark was built in the 1930s and once housed classrooms, a gym, and educator offices.

After previous failed attempts to redevelop the property, Dover Development bought the property in 2017 and announced the building would become a home for older people in our community. Dover invested millions of dollars into the project; saying back in 2017 that renovations would not be easy and the list of repairs is long, from rotted floors to a collapsing roof.

Dover said upgrading the existing building would take longer than starting from scratch, but that preservation is worth the investment.

