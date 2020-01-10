On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, KPD recruiter hopes more will join force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Around the country, Jan. 9 is earmarked as a day for the public to thank the men and women in law enforcement who keep their communities safe.

Through notes of appreciation, posts on social media using a custom hashtag, or simply wearing blue, people around the country took part.

Jajuan Hamilton, a recruiter for Knoxville Police Department, appreciates the support but said he wants the public to know the feeling is mutual.

“When the community supports us, we appreciate that, but we always appreciate them, because we really can’t do our job without the help and assistance of the community,” Hamilton said on Thursday.

Increasing police numbers

Hamilton hopes some appreciation for law enforcement officers will also transition to an appreciation for the profession itself, thus bring about more officers through the academy.

KPD has a need of 416 officers. As of Jan. 6, they were 37 short. It’s a problem throughout Tennessee and the country.

It’s why Hamilton’s primary job is to find new faces to join the force. We reported on the issue nearly one year ago.

He credited low unemployment, increased public scrutiny, and more competition from other professions and agencies to the drop in incoming officers. In addition to those factors, he said there are various others that go into police work.

“You really have to have a desire to want to do this job to begin with. It’s just not for everybody,” Hamilton said.

His job includes working to fill the current needs of the department, but he also looks ahead to anticipate their future needs by keeping track of how many officers are likely to retire in the coming years. All signs point to a need for more.

“We definitely have to get our numbers up. The police are vital to the infrastructure of the city and the safety of the city, so there definitely is a lot of pressure to get the numbers up,” Hamilton said.

In 2019, city leaders increased the starting salary of police officers by $3,000, bringing it to $40,000 per year. They also increased marketing funds to help fill their vacancies.

‘Community-oriented policing’

Hamilton also sees their work in “community-oriented policing” as putting a dent in the problem. He said it aims to bridge any gaps between the public and the men and women behind the badge.

“Sometimes, people can see the police just as a uniform. They have to understand behind this uniform, behind this badge, we’re people. We’re just out there just like everyone else,” he said.

Their efforts include assigning officers to a particular community, as a liaison to KPD, thus becoming a familiar face to the people living there. The department also has a large social media presence, several resource officers in schools, and hosts many community events throughout the year.

While the goal is to form relationships between police and the public, Hamilton hopes the relationships lead to more people striving to put the uniform on.

“We obviously want members of the Knoxville community, locally, to get involved in police work,” Hamilton said. “If you live in this community and you’re raised in this community, you’d obviously be a good officer for this community because you’re familiar with it.”

If you are at least 21 years old, have no felony convictions and have a high school diploma, or the equivalent of, you meet the basic requirements to apply at the Knoxville Police Department.

For more information on applying, click here.