KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.

Knox County 911 received a report of a camper on fire at a home on Greenway Drive at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said.

One person was found dead near the door of the unit after firefighters extinguished the blaze. The home also sustained moderate damage, Wilbanks said.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected, based on the preliminary investigation.

Wilbanks said no other people lived in the camper. The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire damage to the nearby home.