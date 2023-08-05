Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on I-275 South that happened around 12:50 p.m. on August 5. (Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old man is dead following a crash on I-275 South in Knoxville Saturday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says it happened around 12:50 p.m. near Heiskell Avenue.

According to Knoxville Police, a GMC SUV was travelling south on I-275 when the driver lost control. The SUV flipped multiple times and KPD says the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Knoxville Police said his identity is being withheld at this time.

When the SUV left the roadway, it hit a Cadillac that was merging onto I-275 South. The driver of the Cadillac was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel.