KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 8:13 p.m. on March 28, Knoxville Police officers responded to a possible shooting at the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least one time in the lower parking lot of the Sutherland Flats apartments. A release from KPD said officers and EMS attempted to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.