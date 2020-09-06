One dead in boating accident on Watts Bar Lake

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and two more injured following a boating accident on Watts Bar Lake on Saturday.

The TWRA responded to the accident near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County. Officials say a family of three boating in the area, ran aground.

Officials pronounced the 55-year-old father dead at the scene, crews transported the mother to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

The child on board was also taken to UT Medical with injuries but is expected to be released.

Names of those involved are being withheld until next of ken are notified.

The incident is under investigation.

