One dead in overnight crash in I-40 East, per KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department reports that officers worked a two-vehicle crash on I-40 East overnight that left one dead.

KPD says that around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-40 East near Oglesby Road overpass.

When they arrived, officers called in the crash reconstruction team due to the severity of the crash.

KPD says that a tractor trailer was traveling on I-40 East in stop and go traffic when it was struck in the rear by a Toyota Camry traveling at interstate speeds.

The male driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene; there were no other injuries reported in the crash.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a complete autopsy.

LATEST STORIES: