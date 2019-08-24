One dog dead, another missing from a Knoxville home after a suspected burglary per KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responded to a possible burglary at the 900 block of Valley drive on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they noticed the back door glass was broken for entry. According to KPD, when the perpetrator entered the house, two dogs inside went after them.

One of the dogs was found shot dead in the house, the other dog, a white female German shepherd, is missing following the incident.

As of now, there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation remains active.