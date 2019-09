KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD investigating a shooting from Saturday night that left one victim hospitalized.

Around 8:53, officers responded to the 500 block of Balsam Drive for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one victim and transported them to UT Medical Center.

The shooting is being investigated by the KPD Violen Crimes Unit.

There’s no additional information at this time; we will update you as we learn more.