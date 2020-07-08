One hurt in Wednesday afternoon Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a serious crash on West Emory Road in Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire, emergency crews worked to free a driver trapped in a car around 1 p.m.

Crews at the scene said the driver lost control and hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local trauma center for serious injuries.

No update on the driver’s condition at this time.

