One hurt in Wednesday afternoon Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews responded to a serious crash on West Emory Road in Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rural Metro Fire, emergency crews worked to free a driver trapped in a car around 1 p.m.
Crews at the scene said the driver lost control and hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local trauma center for serious injuries.
No update on the driver’s condition at this time.
