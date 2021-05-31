One injured in crash involving seven vehicles on I-75 in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Only one person was hurt in a multivehicle crash Monday morning along Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

Around 10: 15 a.m., three vehicles were slowing down in the northbound left lane of the interstate at Mile Marker 137, near the Caryville exit, when a 2005 Dodge Caravan made contact with the third vehicle, a 2014 Buick Enclave, to begin a chain-reaction crash.

Two more vehicles including a tractor trailer ended up involved in the crash.

The driver of vehicle No. 6, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, was the only one involved that was injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.