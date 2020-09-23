One injured in shooting at a South Knoxville convenience store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was transported to a nearby hospital after a shooting at a convenience store on Maryville Pike Tuesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says officers responded to a shooting call just before 6:40 p.m., at the Green Grocery on Maryville Pike.

One person was shot in the store’s parking lot during some sort of altercation, according to a preliminary investigation.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and is interviewing all parties involved.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

