One killed in officer-involved shooting in Bell County, Ky.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bell County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police say a Bell County Deputy Sheriff was responding to a call in the Fonde Community when he encountered a man operating an ATV along Highway 74.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect refused to cooperate.

Officials say at some point during the interaction the suspect pulled out a gun, that’s when the deputy opened fire, wounding the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

