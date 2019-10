KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD reporting a male was struck by a train around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to Cedar Lane near the intersection with Fennel Road after a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Officers found the deceased male under the train near the 5000 block of Fennel Rd.

A preliminary investigation suggesting that the male was laying on the tracks at the time of impact.

This incident is being investigated by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.