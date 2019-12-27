One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Memphis that left one man dead.

According to the TBI, officers with the Memphis Police Department were responding to an unrelated call, when they heard a loud disturbance between three people at the 3600 block of Hallbrook Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers approached, one of the individuals was armed, and allegedly failed to comply with officers’ demands.

The situation then escalated which lead to two officers firing shots and striking 51-year-old Antonio Smith, killing him.

No officers were injured during this incident. This is still an active investigation.