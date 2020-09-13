One man dead, another in stable condition after an overnight shooting on S. Hall of Fame Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One victim is dead, another in stable condition after an overnight shooting on South Hall of Fame Drive according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports that officers responded to a shooting with victims at 100 South Hall of Fame Drive around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, two male victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds.

KPD says that one victim was shot multiple times and died to his injuries after being transported from the scene; the second victim is reportedly in stable condition at UT Medical Center.

KPD isn’t releasing the name of the deceased until next of kin is notified.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call 865-215-7317.

