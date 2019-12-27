One man in stable condition after Christmas Day shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Kingston in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Deputies arrived at the scene of a shooting on Ponders Gap Road, where they found Arthur Abston, who had sustained two gunshot wounds.

Abston was transported to a hospital in Sweetwater, and was then transferred to UT Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The suspect shooter, Charles Roberts, was located by deputies at a residence on Williams Road in the PaintRock Community.

After initially refusing to comply with deputies and not leave the residence, however, Roberts eventually exited the residence.

He was then transported to Roane Medical Center to treat his injuries that he sustained during his altercation with Abston.

Roberts was then booked into the Roane County Detention Facility.

This is still an open investigation, and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.