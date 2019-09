KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old male with severe injuries.

Officers responded to UT Medical Center for a shooting investigation. They interviewed one male victim, that was severely injured from a shooting that allegedly took place at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Patton Street.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating, and as of right now no suspects are in custody.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.