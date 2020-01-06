One North Knoxville doughnut shop appears to be making a comeback in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The once-popular North Knoxville doughnut shop, Makers Donuts, announcing on Instagram that they will be returning in 2020.

The donut shop announcing their closing in February of 2018, due to an issue the owners at the time had with the lease.

Back in February, then owner Sara Sobrooks saying that the shop was only closing until a new owner were to buy and reopen the shop.

“We have started Makers, and now we feel like it’s ready to be sold to somebody who wants to grow it and nurture it and continue to be a part of Knoxville.” ” Makers will still be in Knoxville. Makers is definitely something that was… born out of this neighborhood and this community.” Sara Sobrooks

