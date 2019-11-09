‘One of the largest caches of stolen property’ recovered in Campbell County investigation; two arrested

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are in custody and a third believed to be involved is being sought after the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Lafollette Police Department “discovered one of the largest caches of stolen property in recent history in Campbell County.”

It all began with stolen guns.

According to CCSO, detectives opened their investigation into the possible theft of several firearms from a home in Campbell County, which then led them to a storage facility; then, later to a home full of the allegedly stolen items.

“The massive number of items will take several days to log and inventory,” CCSO said Friday, and that “surrounding law enforcement agencies are being notified as to the content of the discovery due to the nature of several of the items.”

Two people were taken into custody at the scene a third individual, believed to be involved with the theft of these items is currently being sought, according to CCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office also saying it would like to thank the Lafollette Police Department for its participation in the investigation, as its involvement “played an important role in the discovery of the stolen items as well as the capture of those involved.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.