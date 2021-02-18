One-on-one with Mayor Kincannon: How public investment could curb violent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As investigators continue searching for the shooter or shooters behind the deaths of two Austin-East Magnet High School students, city leaders are searching for solutions to the recent uptick in gun violence.

Mayor Indya Kincannon plans to propose a $1 million investment in community-based violence prevention and interruption programs. We asked how those dollars could help.

“It’s going to be focused on community-based violence reduction and prevention strategies, working with ideas that have worked well in other cities, cease fire, hospital-based interventions, cure violence, other group violence reduction approaches,” she said.

Other ideas for the investment include more cameras and subscribing to other popular programs, like Crime Stoppers.

City Council will discuss the proposal next Tuesday. If there is general consensus on the move, they will vote to specific plans and contracts at a later date.

The mayor said she planned to include the funding in next year’s budget proposal, before the recent deaths of three East Knoxville teenagers. That proposal will be publicly available April 23; however, given the recent violence, she said, it can’t wait any longer.

After speaking with the family of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman, Jr., who died Feb. 12 after being shot as he was leaving school, the mayor said she took away one key message:

“We, the adults of this community, need to restore peace to Knoxville. We have a crisis right now. We have too many illegal guns out there right now, we have gangs, we have violence, and people are dying.” she said.

When it comes to criticism the city has not taken enough action, historically, to combat violence, Kincannon said she’s listening. She noted ongoing efforts of the Knoxville Police Department and cited recent a recent revamping, which includes targeting hot-spots for violent crime and habitual offenders. She says those changes were before the recent gun deaths.

Kincannon also mentioned this is not a Knoxville-specific issue, but rather an issue that is surging across the country.

She credited the trend to the number of illegal guns, societal turmoil brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, including economic hardships and uncertainty.

With discussions surrounding a new baseball stadium, we also asked whether more urban development would be different from past urban renewal city projects that carried a negative impact on Black communities.

“We can make it so that it’s revitalization, economic development project, that helps the whole community. It doesn’t leave anybody out,” she said. Kincannon acknowledged she is supportive of bringing a multi-use stadium to the city, but added she “just wants to make sure the benefits to the community outweigh the costs.”