One-on-One with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman: ‘It’s been an interesting year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What a year and a half it has been.

Donde Plowman is the ninth chancellor of the University of Tennessee. She’s only been here for a year and a half, arriving in July 2019.

We sat down with Plowman for a one-on-one interview to talk about challenges with COVID-19 and major changes in the football program, but first, we found out some things you may not know about the woman leading UT during such a critical time.

We said, “You’ve had some challenges.”

Chancellor Plowman replied, “It’s been an interesting year.”

We wanted to find out more about the woman behind some big decisions at UT over the past several months.

“I think we’re all human beings, and I always want workplaces where the whole human being comes to work every day,” Plowman said. “Sometimes that means you bring with you a disappointment or a stress, but if you can’t do that, then it’s not going to be a place where you want to stay very long, not going to feel part of a team.

“I feel lucky to be here. I feel blessed with this opportunity. I will be so happy when COVID is behind us and we’re back to doing things face to face. It makes a difference, I mean to see your eyes and your whole face, body language.”

She says three core values are critical to a successful campus culture during COVID and beyond.

“Be creative, be compassionate, be flexible. I think that’s helped us all along. I overhear people — they don’t even know I’m listening — they go, ‘Well you know we’re supposed to be compassionate, creative, flexible.’

“The flexibility is really about people who have young children, and what we expect of them when their schools are not open. We’ve got to be compassionate and flexible, and I’m proud of the university. I think we’ve done that. We’ve done a good job of that and telling people to work it out with your supervisor,” she explained.

Donde Plowman knows about balancing a career and family, and the skills learned in between.

“I raised two children, adopted a third child, and had a career and tried to be a home room mother at the same time. That didn’t work out so well. We’ve juggled forever and we are good,” she said. “One of the things I learned is that women are really good in negotiating situations. They don’t want to negotiate for themselves. They outdo men, research shows, in negotiating on behalf of others, and when I read that data I thought, ‘Of course, I’ve negotiated for my child at school.'”

She also knows tragedy through the loss of a child.

“My oldest son was killed in a car wreck 18, almost 18 years ago. He was 20 when it happened.”

She and her husband, Dennis Duchon, who also dedicated his career to higher education, have two surviving sons: Kevin, and adopted son Chijioke.

“He’s an orphan,” Dr. Plowman said. “He was at the time Kevin knew him, and so he’s been with us since he was 12. They’re both 32 years old now.

“Neither one is married yet. So I keep hoping there’ll be grandchildren someday,” she laughed.

She champions women, but gender is not at the top of the list when hiring.

“I’ve never been one to look around and say, ‘Oh, gosh, you know, I’m going to promote women.’ I’ve always looked for the best, most talented people who are effective leaders and I ended up with pretty heterogeneous leadership groups,” she said.

They are leaders Plowman credits with helping her shape those big decisions.

Running a major university during a pandemic and making the biggest hire of her career here.

“Somebody said this once to me, ‘During a crisis, the leader has to be stronger than everyone else.’ I would edit that to say, they have to appear stronger than everyone else.”