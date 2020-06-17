One person arrested after firefighters respond to hotel fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested after firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a Knoxville hotel.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the Holiday Inn in the 9100 block of Executive Park Drive around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, the hotel had already begun evacuating the 81 occupied units in the building and crews made their way to a room on the third floor were the fire had started.

There they found a little smoke enough to set off the smoke alarm system.

They also found suspicious burn patters and other evidence that led to the person staying in that room being arrested.

The suspect agreed to go to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no one else required medical attention.

The fire still under investigation.

