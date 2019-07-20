One person dead, and drugs found in vehicle after crash around 1 a.m. Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) One person is dead and another left with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to KCSO, the vehicle was heading south on Heiskell Rd. at Country walk; the vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to UT Medical Center; the driver has life-threatening injuries and the passenger died at the hospital.

While investigating, officers discovered: 25 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of Crack Cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

No names have been released yet in this incident.

We are working to learn more and will update you as soon as more information comes into our newsroom.