One person dead, and drugs found in vehicle after crash around 1 a.m. Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) One person is dead and another left with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to KCSO, the vehicle was heading south on Heiskell Rd. at Country walk; the vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to UT Medical Center; the driver has life-threatening injuries and the passenger died at the hospital.

While investigating, officers discovered: 25 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of Crack Cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

No names have been released yet in this incident.

