One person hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting, KPD investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responding to a shooting victim at the 1200 block of Clinch Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. KPD responded to a call of a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived they observed a male victim with blood on his clothes and skin from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD reporting there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by the violent crimes unit.

