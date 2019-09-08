One person hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting, KPD investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responding to a shooting victim at the 1200 block of Clinch Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. KPD responded to a call of a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived they observed a male victim with blood on his clothes and skin from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD reporting there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by the violent crimes unit.

We will update you as we learn more.