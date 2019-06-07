One person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Chapman Highway hair salon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One employee at a hair salon on Chapman Highway has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into its storefront Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD says just after 1 p.m. Thursday – an elderly Knoxville woman – stated that her foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas, accelerating the car through the storefront. One person inside the business was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was cited for Careless Driving.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update with additional details as they are made available.
