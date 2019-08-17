One person injured in Saturday morning shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD investigating a shooting at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Ave. Saturday morning.

According to KPD, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to Martin Luther King Ave. to reports of a shooting. Officers saying a person in a white Nissan Maxima pulled out of a parking lot and started shooting.

One person was shot three times and transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the latest update from officials, the victim is still in surgery.

KPD has not released any names involved, it is still an active investigation.

