One Sevierville man dead after being hit by an impaired driver Saturday morning

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police reports that one person has died after a two-vehicle crash around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

SPD says that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Meleah Catlett of Lenoir City was traveling east on Dolly Parton Parkway when she hit a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection with Industrial Park Road.

The driver of the stopped vehicle, 26-year-old Billy M. Oakes of Sevierville, died after being hit by Catlett which cause his vehicle to catch fire.

Officers observed that Catlett’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and turned to prepare to make a traffic stop and witnessed the crash.

Officers were unable to remove Oakes from the burning vehicle.

Catlett was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide. She was brought to the Sevier County Jail for booking.

This investigation is ongoing by an Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division.