One woman dead after apartment fire in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One person died in an apartment fire in Morristown Friday night according to the Morristown Fire Marshall.

The apartment fire occurred on the 2500 block of Mall Road at College Park Apartments.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they saw one apartment in a four apartment cluster on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and found a woman dead in the apartment. They attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful.

This investigation is ongoing; when and how the fire started is unknown a this time, however no foul play is expected.

We will update you as we learn more.