Oneida business impacted by Saturday’s storms after wind blew their roof off

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – An Oneida business is forced to shut down until repairs are made after the roof to their building was blown off during Saturday’s storms.

The Black Cat and the Outbreak on Main Haunted Attraction losing their roof on Saturday due to the heavy winds, and also receiving heavy water damage after the rain came through.

(Courtesy: The Black Cat)

We spoke to the owner of both businesses, Moe Mullis, and he told us that all of the inventory from the antique shop (The Black Cat) is being moved out, while the haunted house equipment (Outbreak on Main Haunted Attraction) will have to be replaced.

On Facebook, The Black Cat saying that they’re moving most of their inventory into storage, but they’re also selling some of their larger pieces of furniture today at a discounted price on Sunday.