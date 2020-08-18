Online learning with Einstein the parrot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kids aren’t the only ones doing virtual learning across East Tennessee right now.

Einstein, the African grey parrot, serving as a superstar instructor.

His student, two-month old Sammy, watching from the Nature of Wildworks in California.

The curriculum, mimicking fun noises in the world around us.

Sammy also hopes to learn how to sound like a space ship, lasers, even some short conversations just like Zoo Knoxville’s famed grey parrot.

