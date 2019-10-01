Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is happening Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our annual Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is back and raising money to help fund the volunteer Honor Guards across East Tennessee.

Operation Honor Guard is a program that gives our country’s heroes the farewell they deserve, an Honor Guard at their funerals. Volunteers comprise those Honor Guards, who play an important role in the community.

At the end of September, we told you about Gary Leach, better known to his friends as Boo, who died unexpectedly in a farming accident. Leach was known for his dedication to the American Legion Honor Guard in Jellico and served at 1,000 military funerals. His passing left a void in the community, but they’re hoping to continue his legacy.

“We’ll do our best to keep his work alive, and do what he would want us to do, he did his part, and now, it’s up to us to do our part,” said Kevin Walden, director of Veteran Affairs for Campbell County.

Our efforts to help those volunteers like Leach who dedicate themselves to serving fellow veterans, will happen during the annual Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

If you want to help, WATE 6 On Your Side’s team will be out in the community Wednesday collecting monetary donations for the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving at the following locations:

Also this year, we will be adding a way for people to call in and donate over the phone: 865-582-4985