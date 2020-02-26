Opioid manufacturer reaches over $1-billion settlement

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An opioid company has reached a $1.6-billion settlement agreement.

Mallinckrodt says this deal resolves all drug-related claims against the company and its subsidiaries.

The agreement is with attorney generals of 47-states and US territories; Tennessee is one of those states.

The payments for plaintiffs will be received over an eight-year period.

Funds will be used to help take care of addiction costs and additional needs.

Mallinckrodt’s main subsidiaries will file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

By the way, there have been 27 suspected overdose deaths in Knox County so far this year.