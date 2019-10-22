Order seeks seizure of computers, video equipment in Cocke County jailer lawsuit

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accusing a Cocke County jailer of using excessive force against him is asking the U.S. District Court in Knoxville to for an emergency order to seize every county server, computer, cellphone, email, and video and audio recording device in a law enforcement vehicle, body camera or detention center belonging to Cocke County government.

Jerry Miller is seeking more than $5 million in damages from the county from the alleged excessive force and denial of medical treatment during his jail booking.

RELATED | Cocke County sheriff arrests former jailer over ‘body-slamming’ during booking

Jailer Kelton Townsend was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday for aggravated assault and official oppression in relation to the lawsuit.

The emergency order states “the county claimed the video ‘looped out’ ” despite having knowledge of a use-of-force report and having an ambulance called. It also says the county lied to the court about using excessive force.

The order says Miller and his attorney are wanting every single computer in the Cocke County Jail, mayor’s office, sheriff’s office, the County Commission and the County attorney’s office “because the hard drive on these computers will reveal which of these officials watched that video before they lied to this Court, claiming the incident was justified or did not occur as stated in plaintiff’s complaint.”