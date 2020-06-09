ORNL & Coca-Cola team up to produce COVID-19 test kits

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Coca-Cola bottles will soon contain more than just soda.
While researching how to mass produce COVID-19 test kits, researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab discovered that coke’s pre-form soda bottles are the perfect size for collection tubes, which is a medical tool in short supply right now.
After this discovery, Coca-Cola began producing test tubes for kits.
The manufacturing cooperative teaming up with ORNL and have already produced more than 7 million tubes that will be distributed throughout the country.
