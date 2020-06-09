ORNL & Coca-Cola team up to produce COVID-19 test kits

This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a six-pack of bottled Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coke Zero is getting a makeover as Coke Zero Sugar in the United States. The new cans and bottles, which will incorporate more red like regular Coke, will start hitting shelves in August 2017. The company says people didn’t always understand that […]

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Coca-Cola bottles will soon contain more than just soda.

While researching how to mass produce COVID-19 test kits, researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab discovered that coke’s pre-form soda bottles are the perfect size for collection tubes, which is a medical tool in short supply right now.

After this discovery, Coca-Cola began producing test tubes for kits.

The manufacturing cooperative teaming up with ORNL and have already produced more than 7 million tubes that will be distributed throughout the country.