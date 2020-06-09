Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tennessee’s cases up by 631 to 27,575
1  of  3
Live Now
278th personnel return to Smyra Knoxville Renaissance and the City of Knoxville on “State of Emergency: Knoxville Black Community Meeting.” Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

ORNL & Coca-Cola team up to produce COVID-19 test kits

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coke Zero-Makeover_337136

This photo provided by Coca-Cola shows a six-pack of bottled Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coke Zero is getting a makeover as Coke Zero Sugar in the United States. The new cans and bottles, which will incorporate more red like regular Coke, will start hitting shelves in August 2017. The company says people didn’t always understand that […]

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Coca-Cola bottles will soon contain more than just soda.

While researching how to mass produce COVID-19 test kits, researchers at Oak Ridge National Lab discovered that coke’s pre-form soda bottles are the perfect size for collection tubes, which is a medical tool in short supply right now.

After this discovery, Coca-Cola began producing test tubes for kits.

The manufacturing cooperative teaming up with ORNL and have already produced more than 7 million tubes that will be distributed throughout the country.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter